Eagle Mountain woman found dead in truck after consuming alcohol, potentially medications

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Police believe alcohol and medication may be factors in a woman’s death after her body was found inside a pick up truck outside of her home Thursday morning.

Just after 3 o’clock Thursday morning, Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Unified Fire Authority were sent out to the city center in Eagle Mountain where 30-year-old, Shaelean Eliot Child, was found unconscious and not breathing.

She was found on the passenger side floor of a pick up truck that was parked outside of her home, police said.

The woman’s fiancé told dispatchers that she had gone outside several hours prior and he had gone to bed.

UCSO said the cause of death has not been confirmed, but the woman had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol, which may have been mixed with prescribed medications.

Child’s body has been sent to the medical examiners office in Taylorsville. Police do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding this death.