One injured in explosion at home in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — One person was taken to a hospital after an explosion at a home in Huntsville Thursday morning.

Dispatch officials confirm emergency units responded to an “explosion” and fire at a home near 12780 East Evergreen Park Drive.

The first reports of the incident came in around 6:30 a.m.

Capt. Rick Cooper with the Weber Fire District said one person was at the home when the explosion occurred, and that individual was transported to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.

Weber Fire District later stated “Reportedly the homeowner opened the door to let his dog out when the explosion occurred.” The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.