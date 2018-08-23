CARIBBEAN BEEF BURGERS WITH MANGO SALSA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning

Mango Salsa:

1 large mango, peeled, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped green onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Combine Ground Beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired. Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly. Serve burgers with salsa.

RECIPE COURTESY OF WWW.BEEFITSWHATSFORDINNER.COM