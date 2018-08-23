× 36 pounds of marijuana seized during routine highway patrol

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. — Two men were arrested and more than 36 pounds of marijuana was seized after a routine highway patrol with search dogs led to a drug bust.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said the county K9 team was on a routine patrol along interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon when they came across two men in a white car with Oregon license plates.

Those men have been identified as 25-year-old, Diamante Carpenter from Evansville, Indiana and 35-year-old Bobby Williams from Chicago, Illinois.

SCSO said the team’s certified drug detection dog “alerted” on the vehicle, leading them to find 36.56 pounds of marijuana in luggage, duffle bags and vacuum-sealed bags.

Williams and Carpenter have been charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy.

Both men have now been released. They were each able to post a $25,000 cash bond.