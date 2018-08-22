Utah’s delegation responds to guilty verdict and plea for former Trump Campaign Chair and Fixer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fox 13 sought comments on the conviction of Paul Manafort, the guilty plea of Michael Cohen, and the implication by Cohen that President Donald Trump participated in campaign finance violations involving hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

2nd District Congressman Chris Stewart on CNN with Wolf Blitzer:

"It's a mess and look I honestly don't know what to believe at this time. Mr. Cohen has been very inconsistent in his statements. The president hasn't been terribly consistent in some of the things that he has said."

"I talked with an FEC attorney this morning and he said, 'I don't think it would be illegal.'" [to pay off the women unless the money were specifically from a campaign account.]

"Why should he [Manafort] be issued a pardon for something that had nothing at all to do with President Trump. These are transgressions that took place years before he was working as his campaign chief. He should be held accountable for that. And for the president to pardon him and, by the way, I want to say again I have no indication at all that he's considering that, I don't know that anyone's suggested that anyone close to him has suggested that. I'm just saying that if he were that would be a terrible mistake there would be no reason to pardon him just because he's a friend of the President's. "

Senator Orrin Hatch talking to reporters in the Capitol hallways:

"Naturally it makes you very concerned. But, the president shouldn't be held responsible for the actions of people he's trusted."

“These are serious charges that can’t be ignored. As with similar cases in the past, we will need to take time to get all of the facts, and we have a responsibility to the American people to take these matters seriously.”

1st District Congressman Rob Bishop statement provided to Fox 13:

“We are a nation of laws and those laws are upheld by a sound legal system. While many are hungry for finality, we must all respect the thorough nature of the system and allow justice to run its course.”

4th District Congresswoman Mia Love statement provided to Fox 13:

“We are a nation of laws, and countless Americans have given their lives to ensure they apply equally to everyone. The recent conviction of Paul Manafort and guilty plea from Michael Cohen show that none are above the law. As always, I support the processes through which legal wrongdoing is brought to light and believe we must let those processes play out.”

Senator Mike Lee statement provided to Fox 13:

"The Cohen indictment is troubling and I believe the American people deserve to know more,” Sen. Lee said. "The allegations in this indictment are going to be adjudicated one way or another, and until we know more about how it will be adjudicated I think it is premature to speculate about the allegations in the indictment."

A spokesperson for 3rd District Representative John Curtis said he was traveling with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and unavailable for comment.