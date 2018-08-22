Budah takes us through Total health and Fitness and shows us how their system is based on education, meal planning and making sure you're not going to waste your time at a gym. They want you to be able to be confident in how you are working out and in what you are eating to build a better you. For more information about Total Health and Fitness CLICK HERE.
