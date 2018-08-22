Teaching assistant at University of Utah under fire for concealed carry weapon section in syllabus

SALT LAKE CITY -- A graduate teaching assistant at the University of Utah is under fire after she included a section in the syllabus discouraging students from bringing concealed carry weapons into her classroom.
Just two days after handing out the controversial syllabus, the teacher has been reassigned after a local lawmaker and several students spoke out against her attempt to stifle her student's rights.
