Six schools in the Granite School District to offer free meals

SALT LAKE CITY – All children at six different schools within the Granite School District will receive free breakfast and lunch.

Granite School District Nutrition Services will participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) at the beginning of the 2018/2019 school year. CEP eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals to ensure students receive nutritious meals.

Schools that will be participating in the program are Granite Park Jr. High, Lincoln Elementary, James Moss Elementary, Redwood Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, and Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

The schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed based on the percentage of students who are eligible for free meals. Students are determined eligible based on other programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.