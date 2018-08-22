New storm warnings issued for Northern Utah as flood warnings in Southern Utah continue
The National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming on Wednesday morning as flooding in Southern Utah continues.
Heavy rains and frequent lightning are to be expected, while strong wind gusts and large hail are possible.
The St. George News also reports flash flood warnings for Washington County and a flash flood watch for other areas of Southern Utah. Heavy rainstorms are predicted to hit Washington County into the night, with flood warnings in effect until 4:15 p.m.
Parts of South River Road in the Horseman’s Parkway area are closed due to flooding on the roadway.
