New storm warnings issued for Northern Utah as flood warnings in Southern Utah continue

The National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming on Wednesday morning as flooding in Southern Utah continues.

Heavy rains and frequent lightning are to be expected, while strong wind gusts and large hail are possible.

Along with the flash flood threat in southern Utah (and N.Utah burn scars) there will also be a chance of severe weather in northern Utah and SW Wyoming this afternoon/evening. Strong wind gusts and large hail will be possible… please stay weather aware! #utwx pic.twitter.com/LSejoCtC2f — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 22, 2018

The St. George News also reports flash flood warnings for Washington County and a flash flood watch for other areas of Southern Utah. Heavy rainstorms are predicted to hit Washington County into the night, with flood warnings in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Parts of South River Road in the Horseman’s Parkway area are closed due to flooding on the roadway.

The waters are not receding, a foot or so below the River Road Bridge and fluctuating. Stay away from flood planes and river's edges. As interesting as these events may be, they aren't worth your life. Don't drive through areas where flooding is occurring either. pic.twitter.com/uHerd3fWZp — St George Police (@sgcitypubsafety) August 22, 2018

