Lindon Marina at Utah Lake closed due to toxic algal bloom

UTAH LAKE- Officials from the Utah County Health Department have closed the Lindon Marina due to toxic algae that pose a health risk to the public and animals.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality says the most recent water sample shows the concentration of cyanobacteria exceeds the limit of what is considered healthy. The sample also revealed the toxin microcystin, which is created by cyanobacteria.

“Water with these levels of concentration in the algal bloom can pose serious health risks,” says Ralph Clegg, Executive Director of Utah County Health Department. “To protect the health of people and animals that use the lake, it is necessary for these portions of the lake to remain closed until it is safe for recreation.”

The Lincoln Beach and Marina is closed for the second time due to high levels of cyanobacteria. The rest of Utah Lake remains under a warning, where direct contact with the water is not advised.

The Utah County Health Department has posted signs warning the public of the danger at Lindon Marina. Health officials say that algae can move depending on weather conditions, so boaters should take caution and avoid areas of scum.