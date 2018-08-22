Fox 13 viewers send in their pics and video of Wednesday’s hailstorm

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for much of the state, and particularly along the Wasatch Front.

The storms delivered heavy rain and hail with some of the heaviest hit areas in Davis County.

Hailstones from the size of a quarter to a golf ball have been reported.

Here are some videos and photos Fox 13 viewers have sent to the station.

West Layton hail. Courtesy Nicole Cooksey:

Layton hail: Courtesy Nikki Dixon:

Kaysville Hail: Courtesy Jill Jones:

