This Flash Flood Warning is for the Tollgate Burn scar. Radar estimates half an inch of rain is expected to fall over the scar over the next 20-30 minutes. Debris from this scar has the potential to flow onto I-80 between the junction of I-80 and Wanship. #utwx https://t.co/3vqbWyLUph

— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 23, 2018