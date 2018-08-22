Dented cars, cracked windshields, flooded streets and hailstones the size of golf balls in Davis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- As a series of severe thunderstorms swept northern Utah, some couldn’t avoid being stuck right in the middle.

“My son was in the car with me, which always makes it more frightening when you have your kids, other drivers trying to see, standing water everywhere,” Jen Hicks said.

Hicks got caught on I-15 during a hailstorm near Layton. Her car is littered with hundreds of dents and one window is cracked.

“It felt like rocks were hitting my car and my windshield was vibrating,” she said.

She doesn’t know if it will be covered by insurance.

“I don’t know yet, we’re still in the process of dealing with all of that."

Hicks is far from alone. The storms flooded streets in Bountiful, Layton and Kaysville.

“It was totally black out here and then all of the sudden it just dumped with hail out here, the biggest I’ve ever seen,” Debra Wright said from the front yard of her Kaysville home.

Her kids and others from the neighborhood were collecting hailstones in bowls. Some of the chunks of hail were nearly the size of golf balls.

“I’ve never seen hail this big, ever,” Wright said.