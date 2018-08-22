Be Well Utah continues with South Jordan Family Night Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Be Well Utah is marking its 10th year, and the festivities continue Wednesday at South Jordan Family Night.

Dr. Kenny Bramwell, executive medical director at Regence, and David Chatterton, nursing director at U of U Health's South Jordan Center, came by the Fox 13 Studio Wednesday to discuss Wednesday's event.

South Jordan Family Night will be held at the South Jordan Health Center, 5126 West Daybreak Parkway, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a wide array of activities focused on improving health, like a bicycle rodeo, an obstacle course, free bike helmets and fittings and more.

Fox 13 will also be present Wednesday taking photos with attendees and giving out temporary tattoos for kids.

Be Well Utah continues this week with events each day through Saturday. Click here for the calendar of events.