Be Well Utah at South Jordan Family Night

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Be Well Utah is at South Jordan Family Night Wednesday.

It's going on at the University of Utah Health, South Jordan Center.

The theme is to help kids get physically active and make healthy habits.

There are a lot of fun activities for kids like a bike rodeo and an obstacle course.

They can have their faces painted or get close and personal with a reptile from "Scales and Tails."

And you can get free health screenings.

The event started at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m.