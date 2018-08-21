× Zion National Park officials release plan for south entrance redesign, invite public comments

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The National Park Service announced Monday that it will begin accepting public comments on a plan to redesign the Zion National Park south entrance fee station, St. George News reports.

The objectives outlined in the environmental assessment are to decrease park entry wait times for vehicular traffic, reduce localized vehicle congestion, improve employee safety, develop a renewable energy source to sustain park operations and replace faulty culverts to improve roadway conditions during weather events.

According to the environmental assessment now available for viewing, on the 10th-busiest day of 2016 the south entrance station had a demand of 324 vehicles per hour. The current fee station configuration only allows for approximately 194 vehicles per hour to be processed. This overburdening of the station can lead to traffic backing up as much as a quarter to half-mile into the town of Springdale, the report states.

