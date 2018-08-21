Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger Alex Daynes shares her Noodles & Company copycat Wisconsin Mac & Cheese recipe. It`s ready in under 30 minutes, and she makes her noodles in the Instant Pot for easy clean-up.

Wisconsin Mac & Cheese

Yields 6 Servings

1 pound uncooked elbow macaroni

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups whole milk

2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

2 cups extra shredded cheese for topping

Cook elbow macaroni in salted water until al dente. (I cook mine in the Instant Pot. Place noodles and 3 cups water in the Instant Pot. Manually set the timer to 5 minutes, seal, and cook. When finished, drain excess water and top with sauce.)

In a medium sized pot, add butter and flour and whisk together over medium heat to form a roux. Cook until the flour reaches a light tan color.

Next, slowly add the whole milk in a steady stream, whisking constantly to avoid lumps.

Reduce heat to low and cook the mixture until it is steaming hot. Remove from heat and stir in the grated cheese, and season with salt and pepper.

Stir cooking macaroni into the cheese sauce and garnish with extra grated cheese. Enjoy!