Toddler flown to hospital after nearly drowning in Fruit Heights

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — A toddler was taken by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Tuesday afternoon after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Fruit Heights.

According to a statement from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, family members found the toddler unconscious and not breathing, and they called 911 around 2:40 p.m.

“Davis County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics along with Kaysville Fire responded and took over life saving measures. EMS crews were able to revive the toddler who was transported by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in stable condition,” a news release from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Davis County’s emergency medical services team credits the family for knowing and performing CPR as they called 911.

“Because of the quick actions of the family and early access to 911 this toddler is in stable condition at this time,” the news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office’s statement asks for members of the community to stay away from the scene of an emergency to allow emergency medical services teams and law enforcement to provide their services.