Prior history at Pleasant Grove home where body was found prompts a call to the bomb squad

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah -- The bomb squad was called to a home in Pleasant Grove where a body was discovered Tuesday.

A zoning crew found the body in the home in the area of 100 North Main Street.

The bomb squad was called out because of what police described as prior history at the home and evidence at the scene.

The house was deemed safe and secured.

Neighbors thought the home was abandoned.

"We didn't think much of it, we haven't ever seen anybody," Augustina Videla said. "We see cars parked on the side so we maybe assumed there was somebody but we never saw any activity."

Investigators haven't released the dead person's name or what caused the death.