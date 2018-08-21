More pre-evacuation orders lifted as Coal Hollow Fire now 47% contained

UTAH COUNTY — Several pre-evacuation orders associated with the Coal Hollow Fire have been lifted Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest closure has been lifted along with the pre-evacuation orders of zones 2 and 15 north of Highway 6.

#CoalHollowFire @UWCNF Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF closure orders and all evacuation orders north of Hwy 6 have been lifted. Click the link for more information. https://t.co/5GCHLfM4vu pic.twitter.com/jHm5CqlkYv — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 21, 2018

Officials say that on the Manti-La Sal National Forest south of Highway 6, all evacuation orders and the national forest closure remain in effect. Fire officials will further increase the closure order on the west side of the Lake Fork Road in response to fire movement.

Rain and humidity are helping firefighters as they battle the blaze, which has burned an estimated 29,860 acres and is 47% contained as of Tuesday.

The fire began August 4 and was started by a lightning strike. More than 600 personnel are fighting the fire.