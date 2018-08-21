Mixing Two Different Styles is a Design ‘Do’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to designer Andrea Beecher of M3ld, Laziz Kitchen in SLC is a perfect example of two different styles making design magic.

Beecher says her clients at Laziz wanted Lebanese/Middle Eastern touches blended with Mid-Century Modern, and they were able to achieve that look by finding Middle-Eastern motifs in sleek, Mid-Mod accents like wall panels and tiles.

Beecher adds that you can get the look at home by not being afraid to add your own personal touches - it doesn't have to look like a magazine or all be bought new. She also says to make it comfortable, to blend old and new, as well as different textures and greenery.

Get inspired with more of Beecher's designs at M3ld.com