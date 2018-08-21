× Utah man accused of murdering code enforcement officer had scheduled appointment ahead of shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man charged with shooting and killing a West Valley City code enforcement officer had called the woman the day before to set up the appointment, charging documents filed Tuesday reveal.

Kevin Wayne Billings, 64, was formally charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson as first-degree felonies in the death of Jill Robinson.

Billings is also charged with one lesser count of arson, abuse or desecration of a human body, five counts of possession of explosive parts, and four counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Robinson was shot and killed August 9 while she was at Billings’ home for an inspection Billings had called her to schedule, Tuesday’s indictment reveals. The home is in the area of 4100 South Wendy Avenue in West Valley City.

Authorities say Billings called Robinson the day before the alleged murder to schedule the appointment after he received a notice he would begin accruing fines for issues with his yard and unregistered vehicles parked at the property. He had received several notices about those issues during the summer, the documents state.

Police say Billings shot Robinson as she was outside of his home for that appointment. The man then allegedly set fire to her work vehicle and a neighboring home before he was arrested.

Charging documents say medics noticed burn marks that indicated Billings applied an accelerant to Robinson’s body and tried to light her body on fire as well.

Police say neighbors reported Billings had recently contacted them and accused them of calling code enforcement to his home. Witnesses say that after Billings allegedly shot Robinson he said “after 40 years of harassment, the b**** got what she deserved.”

Investigators say they found a hole cut through the fence between Billings’ home and the neighbor’s home he allegedly set on fire. Police also found a propane torch and a gas can near where that fire began. That fire claimed the lives of several pets inside the home.

Police also found three spools of detonation cord, which they say amounts to more than 1,000 yards in length, and a box with more than 400 blasting caps with altered shock tubes inside Billings’ home. A relative told police Billings would use the detonation cord as rope while on camping trips.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.