Man in custody after SWAT response in Riverton; police say he threatened to kill himself and his children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah – A man is in custody and his children are safe after police say his threats to kill himself and the children sparked a SWAT response in Riverton that lasted several hours.

The incident occurred in the area of 13400 South and 5200 West and began around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Melody Gray with Unified Police said a 34-year-old man who lives in the area contacted an estranged spouse and threatened to take his own life and the lives of his three children, who were in the home with the man.

The estranged wife is the mother of one of those three children and she called police after receiving the alarming texts from the man.

SWAT personnel and negotiators responded to the scene, prompting a closure of 13400 South between 5200 West and 5600 West.

"He was armed—we had information of weapons in the home, as well as past suicidal attempts, so we did notify our SWAT team... so that we were prepared for anything to happen before we made contact with the suspect," Gray said.

Around 6:30 a.m. Unified Police confirmed the suspect had surrendered peacefully and the children are safe and in police custody.

Detectives are investigating and the man will be evaluated before being booked into jail.

His identity has not been released.

Police say the road closure in the area should be ending by around 7 a.m. as investigators clear the scene.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services. In an emergency, dial 911.