Fox 13 team gets golden advice on Senior Citizen’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday is Senior Citizen's Day, and Fox 13's Kelly Chapman and Rich Bonaduche sat down with some seniors who were full of good advice.

"Your life is not your iPhone and your iPad; If you take that away, do you know what do with yourselves?" One senior at River's Bend Senior Center in Salt Lake City said.

"Just live, and don't worry about getting old," another senior suggestion while others encouraged younger generations to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

See the video above for more advice from some of Utah's most experienced residents.