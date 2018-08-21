Firefighters, neighbors with garden hoses, douse grass fire in Cottonwoods Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A grass fire threatened several homes in Cottonwood Heights Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported a little before 7 p.m. and was threatening homes in the area of 7500 South Brighton Point.

According to a tweet by Unified Fire, crews responded quickly and with the help of neighbors with garden hoses, the fire was quickly put out without causing any damage.

The cause is still under investigation and one crew is still on scene making sure any hot spots have been extinguished.