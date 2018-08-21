× Death investigation underway after body found inside Pleasant Grove home

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Officers found a body inside a Pleasant Grove home during a zoning investigation, according to a Facebook post from Pleasant Grove PD.

“Due to extenuating circumstances, including prior history and evidence at the scene, the EOD (bomb squad) team was called in to make the house secure. The area has been cleared and deemed safe at this time,” the post said.

Several neighbors and the nearby John Hancock school were evacuated as a precaution, and the evacuation has since been lifted.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our citizens cooperation and understanding during this unusual investigation as we work to keep everyone safe,” the Facebook post said.

