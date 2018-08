Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a bird...it's a plane...it's a contortionist balancing on stilts! Why? Because SLC Busker Fest is coming up, and Alyssa Larson is one of the buskers - or, street performers - that will be on display!

The festival happens Fri., Aug. 24, 2018, from 3 to 10 p.m. on Regent Street in downtown SLC. Find out more at slcbuskerfest.com.