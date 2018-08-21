× Allegiant to offer nonstop flights from St. George to Phoenix

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Allegiant annoucned Tuesday they will begin offering nonstop service from St. George to Phoenix.

Allegiant says the new service is via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and they are celebrating by offering one-way fares for as low as $49.

“We’re thrilled to announce this new nonstop service to Phoenix for St. George-area travelers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know folks in this community will enjoy our convenient, nonstop service to the Valley of the Sun at a fare that everyone can afford.”

The new seasonal flights will operate between St. George Regional Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport twice a week starting November 9, the press release states.

“We are excited about the addition of Allegiant service to Mesa, Arizona from the St. George Regional Airport,” said Richard Stehmeier, St. George Regional Airport manager. “This new service will give our customers in Washington County and the surrounding counties in Southern Utah, Northern Arizona and Nevada, an excellent additional option for their travel and vacation needs.”

Allegiant offered these additional details regarding the $49 fares: “Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Aug. 22, 2018 for travel by Feb. 28, 2019. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.”