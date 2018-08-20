Wayne County farmers urged to keep their livestock away from irrigation canals after toxic algae bloom

LOA, Utah — Farmers and ranchers in Wayne County are being urged to keep their livestock away from irrigation canals surrounding Mill Meadow Reservoir.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food was warning about a toxic algae bloom found in the reservoir.

“UDAF suggests using alternative water sources for livestock. These suggested measures are not mandatory,” the agency said in a warning posted on Wayne County emergency management services’ Facebook page.

The Central Utah Public Health Department also has a warning in effect for Mill Meadow.