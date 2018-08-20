× UPD to conduct crosswalk sting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Unified Police Department (UPD) said it will conduct crosswalk stings in Taylorsville, in an attempt to combat accidents that involve pedestrians.

UPD wrote in a statement that as of Aug. 6, there were 17 auto-pedestrian accidents in Taylorsville. In 2017, there were a total of 27 auto-pedestrian accidents in the city, three of which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

“This operation is an attempt to address the issue by conducting enforcement and education of pedestrian related traffic statutes as it relates to both the motorist and the pedestrian, especially given the increase in the number of pedestrian crossings as school begins,” UPD wrote.

Locations for the crosswalk stings will include:

5735 S. 2700 W.

5060 S. 2700 W.

6375 S. 2700 W.

School Zone enforcement will include:

6200 S. 2200 W.

2700 W. between 6200 S. and 4700 S.