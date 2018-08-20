× Three Utah men charged with conspiracy to distribute powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah men were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, for the alleged distribution of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl which caused a Hooper man to overdose in March.

The indictment, which was was filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office and unsealed Friday afternoon, named Adam Hemmelgarn, 37, of Hooper, Utah, Tyrell Jabbar Perry, 20, of Roy, Utah, and Christian Scott Jimerson, 19, of West Haven, Utah as the three individuals who were being charged.

The indictment was filed after Jaydon Rogers was found unresponsive in his residence in West Haven, Utah of an apparent overdose. Rogers was transported to the hospital on March 12 of this year and died two days later, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.

In addition to drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Hemmelgarn was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of firearms following a felony conviction.

Hemmelgarn was taken into custody Thursday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office wrote. Perry and Jimerson had a summons issued to them for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of cyclopropyl fentanyl.

“The potential maximum sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death is life in prison with a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence, the Attorney’s Office wrote. “Possession of a firearm following a felony conviction has a maximum 10-year sentence and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense has a five-year mandatory minimum sentence, which would run consecutive to any sentence imposed for a drug offense.”