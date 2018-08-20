Thousands expected to attend funeral for fallen Utah firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY -- As many as 6,500 people are expected to attend funeral services for Battalion Chief Matt Burchett Monday morning.

Burchett, a Battalion Chief with Draper City Fire who died battling the Mendocino Complex Fire in California, will be laid to rest Monday with a memorial service scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Following the funeral, a procession will escort Burchett to his final resting place in Provo.

The service at the Maverik Center is open to the public and those who are unable to attend in person can watch on Fox13now.com or on our Facebook page.

Burchett's colleagues at Draper City Fire and Unified Fire Authority—where he worked for many years prior to joining Draper Fire—say they appreciate the opportunity to honor their fallen brother and pay their respects to his family.

"We've got one shot at this, to show the family that we very much honor and respect Battalion Chief Burchett, but also to show the nation that we're going to get this right in honoring his memory," Assistant Chief Jay Ziolkowski of the Unified Fire Authority said.

Neighboring fire agencies have volunteered to take on-call shifts Monday to allow those who were closest to Chief Burchett to attend Monday's services.

The procession may impact traffic Monday afternoon. The map below shows the route the procession will take.

Procession route for Chief Matt Burchett by kstumarkgreen on Scribd