The Golden State honors Draper Battalion Chief Matt Burchett as a California hero

DRAPER, Utah -- Draper Fire Battalion Chief Matt Burchett died 800 miles from home, in the mountains of Northern California.

Now, he's remembered as a friend, colleague, mentor, father, and husband on the Wasatch Front, and as a hero in the shadow of California's high Sierras.

"Indivisible," said California State Assemblyman Ken Cooley, when asked what word came to mind as he attended Burchett's funeral in West Valley City, Utah.

"On a day like today we are reminded of that great word in the pledge of allegiance that we never use until we say the pledge, and that's 'indivisible,'" Cooley said.

Cooley, the chair of the Rules Committee in the California State Assembly was on hand representing California Governor Jerry Brown. He delivered a letter and a California Flag from Brown.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker accepted the flag and letter and acknowledged Utah will likely need California's help just as they needed help from Utah.

"There's gonna come a day when we're gonna need them," said Walker.