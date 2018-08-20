× St. George support group focuses on rare disease that causes loss of speech

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A rare form of dementia that causes patients to lose their ability to speak will be the topic of an upcoming support group in St. George.

The free support group for caregivers of those suffering from frontotemporal dementia is being offered by Southern Utah-based nonprofit Memory Matters to members of the public and will be held Sept. 10 at the St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Frontotemporal dementia – also known as frontotemporal lobar degeneration, Picks disease or simply FTD – is distinct from other forms of dementia.

Click here for more details from St. George News.