Big Budah joined the folks at On Pitch Performing Arts Monday morning and was treated to several musical numbers.

OPPA, located at 587 North Main Street in Layton, hosts musicals and plays starring members of the community.

Budah spent Monday morning at OPPA and got some behind the scenes looks at songs from the "Jungle Book" and "Tarzan".

For information about auditions or tickets for OPPA shows, visit their website.