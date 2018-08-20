× Motorcyclist killed in Salem crash

SALEM, Utah — A 22-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after crashing a motorcycle in a Salem neighborhood.

According to Salem Police, public safety officials responded to 340 S Woodland Hills Dr. around 3:45 p.m. and found Tyler Anderson in critical condition.

Anderson was taken by helicopter to Utah Valley Medical Center and later died of crash-related injuries.

Police said the crash happened on southbound Woodland Hills Dr.

A truck pulling a trailer was making a left turn onto Woodland Hills Dr. and Anderson’s motorcycle slid into the side of the trailer. No one else was injured.

The crash is still under investigation and Salem Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.