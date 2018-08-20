× Mosquiotos test positive for West Nile virus in Tooele County

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Officials in Tooele County said Monday that mosquitos collected in Stansbury Park have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to the Tooele County Health Department, the Utah State Health Laboratory found that three mosquito samples that were taken on Aug. 13 near Benson Mill in Stansbury Park tested positive for the virus.

The health department urged residents of Tooele County to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the spread of the virus.

Ways to prevent bites include using insect repellents and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

For more info about West Nile virus, click here.

For the full release made by the Tooele County Health Department, click here.