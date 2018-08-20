Fire briefly closes highway 111 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A fire affecting the roadway closed both directions of Highway 111 in West Valley City Monday afternoon.

According to Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department, the fire happened between 4100 S and 5400 S.

The fire burned 100 acres before it was extinguished by crews, Fitzgerald said.

Windy conditions were a concern for firefighters, and the blaze briefly blew toward structures nearby, though they were not immediately threatened.

Once crews got the fire under control, Highway 111 was reopened.

The cause of the fire was not released at the time of this report.