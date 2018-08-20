× Crews respond to fire at abandoned structure in Marriott-Slaterville

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned structure in Marriott-Slaterville Monday morning.

Weber Fire District says the fire is in the area of 1500 West and 200 South, and they first tweeted about the fire around 7:40 .m.

Fire officials say the abandoned structure was 80 percent involved when crews arrived on scene.

Witnesses tell authorities they saw someone leaving in a vehicle shortly after the fire began. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There have been no reports of injury.