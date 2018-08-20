Crews respond to fire at abandoned structure in Marriott-Slaterville
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned structure in Marriott-Slaterville Monday morning.
Weber Fire District says the fire is in the area of 1500 West and 200 South, and they first tweeted about the fire around 7:40 .m.
Fire officials say the abandoned structure was 80 percent involved when crews arrived on scene.
Witnesses tell authorities they saw someone leaving in a vehicle shortly after the fire began. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There have been no reports of injury.
41.259796 -112.016354