Catholic Diocese of SLC urges people to vote for Medicaid expansion ballot initiative

SALT LAKE CITY — The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging voters to approve Proposition 3, the full-Medicaid expansion ballot initiative.

In its weekly “Prayer & Action Network” email, the diocese proclaimed “YES on 3!”

“Before the mail-in ballots arrive, the Diocese encourages all Catholics to learn more about the importance of Proposition 3 and share information with your neighbors, family and friends who may be confused about what Prop 3 would do,” the email said.

“Along with providing life-saving access to medical care to more than 150,000 Utahns, including parents and those with chronic illnesses, Utah Health Policy Project recently released a new economic impact study showing just how much opportunity expanding Medicaid would bring to the state.”

Jean Hill, the diocese’s government liaison, told FOX 13 they have taken no positions on the medical marijuana or independent redistricting. Churches are allowed to weigh in on social issues, but cannot specifically endorse candidates for fear of losing their tax exempt status.

Medicaid expansion has faced opposition from the Republican majority in the Utah State Legislature who have worried about costs. The legislature has passed limited expansion bills and sought an exemption from President Trump’s administration.