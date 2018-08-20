Be Well Utah kicks off events that make Family Fitness Fun!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miguel Rovira of Regence BlueCross BlueShield, and Robin Marcus, of University of Utah Health, stopped by to tell us about Be Well Utah: A series of events aimed at getting the whole family fit!

The event kick-off is the Farmington Family Night, which runs from 5 till 8 pm on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. It has a full slate of activities for kids and adults alike - everything from face-painting and a teddy bear clinic to healthy cooking demonstrations - and an opportunity to walk through a giant colon.

Rovira says that this event has been going strong for 10 years, which is a testament to its importance to the community and to the resolve of Regence, the University, Fox 13 and all the other partners who support it in so many ways each year.

Marcus says though this program has changed over time, it still is VERY family friendly and focused on accessibility, with events and activities staged in various locations that are convenient regardless of where people live. From the University of Utah`s Health Center in Farmington to its center in South Jordan and even Rice Eccles Stadium, BWU tries to make it as easy as possible for everyone to participate.

Perhaps the biggest change has been in participation - both from the sponsors and the public. More and more healthcare employees are stepping up to help with screenings and event staging, and the numbers of people who come to the week`s activities and participate in the culminating 5K run has grown year after year.

Rovira adds that one of the key messages is, we probably don`t need to completely reinvent the way we lead our lives to improve our personal and family well-being. Taking time to think about what we eat and working in more wholesome food options, becoming more physically active - taking time to play, regardless of age, are all pretty easy adjustments to make in our lives. Also, everything scheduled this week is meant to show that wellness can be fun, that it`s not a chore that our spouse or doctor makes us do.