× Washington City woman arrested in nationwide health care fraud operation

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City woman was arrested on a federal warrant after being indicted, along with more than 600 other defendants, in a $2 billion health care fraud scheme that was discovered during the largest fraud enforcement sting operation in U.S. history, St. George News reported.

Collette Krum Kolesar, 48, of Washington City, was arrested Aug. 10 on a federal indictment returned by a grand jury June 27, charging Kolesar with one third-degree felony count of destruction, alteration or falsification of records that authorities allege she committed Feb. 27, 2017, according to court records.

Kolesar, who lived in Spanish Fork at the time, worked for a home-health and hospice center with an office in Provo when the alleged fraud occurred. Federal court records allege that Kolesar altered medical records, including therapy notices from nursing visits, “with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence an investigation” being conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The allegations are that she altered those records while an active, ongoing investigation was in place, Melody Wright, spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah, told St. George News Friday.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.