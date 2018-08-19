Thousands of motorcyclists ride to raise money and honor Utah’s fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDON, Utah -- The Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Timpanogos Harley-Davidson staged a ride Sunday to honor officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

The 12th annual ride started in Lindon and ended at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Thousands of motorcycle riders turned out to show their support and help the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial raise money for their work.

"It's really heartwarming to myself and all of law enforcement to see support come out of the woodwork to support fallen officers and their families," Kaysville Police Chief and President of the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial Sol Oberg said. "We get people from all walks of life that come together and really support us in this."

The group works to reduce officer injuries and deaths and provides monetary support to the families of fallen officers immediately after they're killed.