Power outage affects 15,000 in Kearns, West Jordan, Taylorsville

KEARNS, Utah — A large power outage affected thousands of customers Sunday morning, Rocky Mountain Power reported.

The outage occurred in Kearns, Taylorsville and West Jordan.

As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the outage was affecting approximately 15,000 customers, Rocky Mountain Power said.

The power was estimated to be restored by 11:00 a.m.

Details regarding what caused the power outage were not known at the time of this report.

