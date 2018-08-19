Mother chases down voyeurism suspect from Salt Lake City store, shares video on Facebook

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Saturday after the mother of a 12-year-old girl allegedly caught him spying on her daughter while she was in a changing room.

Jorge Leon-Alfaro, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of voyeurism-committed against a child under 14 years of age, a third-degree felony.

According to Lt. Hudson with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident happened at around 7:27 p.m. at a Rue 21 near 1200 E. and 3300 S.

Hudson said the mother of the victim and a store employee saw Leon-Alfaro with his phone, looking under the stall.

Doris Stiles-Scown posted a video of a criminal suspect being detained near Rue 21 by a shop employee Saturday afternoon.

