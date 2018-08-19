× Man killed, struck by multiple vehicles on I-80 after falling off overpass near The Great Saltair

MAGNA, Utah — Crews responded to a deadly auto-pedestrian accident on I-80 early Sunday morning near The Great Saltair.

According to Sgt. Zach Randall with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident was reported around 3:36 a.m.

Randall stated that when officers arrived on scene, it appeared that a male had fallen off of an overpass on highway 202, onto the westbound lanes of I-80.

The male was then struck at least three times by multiple cars. He was pronounced dead on scene, Randall said.

Randall stated that around the time the accident occurred, there was a large concert getting out at The Great Saltair.

“It appears that the victim was leaning over the westbound side of the 202 overpass and was vomiting,” Randall stated.

For an unknown reason, the man fell onto westbound I-80.

Randall stated that witnesses of the accident notified officers with the Unified Police Department, who were in the area working the concert.

The name of the victim was not released by UHP, pending notification of family members.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.