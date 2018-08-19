× Dramatic video released of Search and Rescue members being extracted from Mt. Olympus

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue released a dramatic video of team members being extracted from Mt. Olympus after responding to a “lost/stuck” hiker Saturday.

In the video, a helicopter can be seen hovering close to a ridge, allowing members of the Search and Rescue team to safely enter the aircraft.

Details regarding how the hiker became lost or stuck were not known at the time of this report.