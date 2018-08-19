× Cyclist hit, killed Saturday afternoon in Newton accident

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A cyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in Cache County after he was hit by a car.

According to officials with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in Newton.

A male, who was riding a bicycle, was traveling southbound on SR-218, and was approaching 6400 North, when the driver of a Buick Lacrosse turned in front of the cyclist, striking him.

“The cyclist hit the passenger side front corner of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries,” UHP said in a statement. “He died on scene.”



The name of the cyclist was not released by officials, pending notification of family members.