Comedian David Cross offends some Utahns with promotional picture

SALT LAKE CITY – Comedian David Cross, known best for his role as Tobias in the sitcom Arrested Development, offended some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after posting a controversial promotional picture.

Cross posted a flyer on his Twitter page, which was photoshopped to make the comedian appear to be wearing sacred garments used by members of the Church.

Many Twitter users spoke up in opposition of Cross, some calling for the University of Utah to cancel the comedian’s Salt Lake City show, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

