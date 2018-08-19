3 Questions with Bob Evans: Rare book seller Ken Sanders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - He is considered one of the leading experts on rare books in the country, and though not a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he has an astonishing knowledge of rare books in Mormon history and culture.

Ken Sanders was a serious book collector by age 17.

Now, in addition to buying and selling rare books at his store in Salt Lake City, Sanders serves as an appraiser on the PBS program, “Antiques Roadshow.”

He sat down recently with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

What is it you look for in a rare book that makes you go, ‘Ah! This is a rare find’? Have rare LDS books increased in value or decreased in value over time? In the Antiques Roadshow you were an appraiser when a lady brought in a very rare early LDS hymnal.

You can watch the entire interview here.